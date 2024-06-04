Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

