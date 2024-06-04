Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 985,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

Five Below Trading Up 1.9 %

FIVE stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,660. Five Below has a 52 week low of $128.64 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

