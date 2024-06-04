Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Five Below Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $128.64 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $178.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
