Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 1,200,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,726. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,137 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

View Our Latest Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.