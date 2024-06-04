Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $91.59 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $91.59 million and $730,448.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,495.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.55 or 0.00676007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00118276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00226345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00088953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,623,979 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,248 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.