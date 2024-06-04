Ergo Price Tops $1.19 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $90.28 million and $1.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,495.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.00674597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00118241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00041451 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00065970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00226716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00088603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,619,281 coins and its circulating supply is 75,619,659 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.