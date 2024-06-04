Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $2,143,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.