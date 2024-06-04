Equals Group plc (EQLS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on June 28th

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Equals Group Price Performance

EQLS opened at GBX 118.83 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Equals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.51. The company has a market capitalization of £222.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,974.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Equals Group alerts:

About Equals Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.