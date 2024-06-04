EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$104.00 at BMO Capital Markets

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQB. National Bank Financial lowered shares of EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC set a C$100.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.44.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$89.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$85.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.83. EQB has a 52 week low of C$65.40 and a 52 week high of C$97.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

