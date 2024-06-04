Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Enovix comprises approximately 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Enovix worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enovix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 134,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,346. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

