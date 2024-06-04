EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

