Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 70.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.