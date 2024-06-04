Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELEV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a current ratio of 46.22. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $19,939,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $11,968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,762,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,509,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

