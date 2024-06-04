Elevai Labs (ELAB) and The Competition Critical Survey

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Elevai Labs to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elevai Labs and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevai Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevai Labs Competitors 6561 19020 45269 942 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 79.49%. Given Elevai Labs’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevai Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

22.2% of Elevai Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elevai Labs and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elevai Labs $1.71 million -$4.30 million -1.84 Elevai Labs Competitors $8.58 billion $153.54 million -2.77

Elevai Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elevai Labs. Elevai Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Elevai Labs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevai Labs -211.25% -225.32% -125.94% Elevai Labs Competitors -2,990.49% -285.16% -33.66%

Summary

Elevai Labs rivals beat Elevai Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Elevai Labs Company Profile

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

