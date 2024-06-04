Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stake Cut by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.17% of Elastic worth $18,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Elastic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.89 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

