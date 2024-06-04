Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESTC stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 193.89 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.