Edinburgh Investment (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 26th

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

EDIN opened at GBX 734.24 ($9.41) on Tuesday. Edinburgh Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 612.70 ($7.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 746 ($9.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 713.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 684.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Insider Transactions at Edinburgh Investment

In related news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman bought 732 shares of Edinburgh Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,396.21). Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

