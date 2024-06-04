Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 271,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $530.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $535.74. The company has a market capitalization of $457.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

