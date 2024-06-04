Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 190,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,848,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 534,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,256. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.