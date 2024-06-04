Edge Capital Group LLC Has $41.40 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,985 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 2.3% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $41,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 11,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VMC stock traded down $3.58 on Monday, hitting $252.19. 684,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.23. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

