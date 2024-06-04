Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER) Trading Up 12%

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 2,105,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 486,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

