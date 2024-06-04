Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $179.27. The company had a trading volume of 292,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,151. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,679,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.1% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

