Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Doma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.84. 76,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,207. Doma has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

