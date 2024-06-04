Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Up 10.9% in May

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 243,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DSGR stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $32.06. 70,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $416.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 130,425 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Further Reading

