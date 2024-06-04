Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $65.70

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.70, but opened at $63.23. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 332,501 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

