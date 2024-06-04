Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,513. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.