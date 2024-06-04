Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 353,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 804,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,257. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.