Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on the stock.

Shares of DELT stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 13.50 ($0.17). 542,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,679. Deltic Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

