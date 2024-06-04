Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on the stock.
Deltic Energy Price Performance
Shares of DELT stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 13.50 ($0.17). 542,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,679. Deltic Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.52.
Deltic Energy Company Profile
