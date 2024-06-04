Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.81.

DELL opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,008,829 shares of company stock worth $671,287,307 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $766,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

