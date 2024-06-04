DeFiChain Price Hits $0.0544 (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $44.61 million and $2.66 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About DeFiChain
DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,140,046,818 coins and its circulating supply is 820,050,599 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DeFiChain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
