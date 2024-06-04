DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.87

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00084647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00028586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012092 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001413 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 479% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.