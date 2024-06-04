DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012051 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

