DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
DCC Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03.
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
