DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of DVA opened at $145.61 on Friday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

