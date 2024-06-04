CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 6,588 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,507. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

