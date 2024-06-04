CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.66. 993,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.