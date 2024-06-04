CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RJF traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.07. 141,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

