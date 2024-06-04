CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 9.65% of Stryve Foods worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SNAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 10,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 432.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

