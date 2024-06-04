CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE TGT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

