CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.58. 848,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,992. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.57.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

