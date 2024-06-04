CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of TORM by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TORM by 61.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in TORM by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Price Performance

TORM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. 538,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.56%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

TORM Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

