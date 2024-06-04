CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.43. CureVac shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 205,808 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CureVac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

