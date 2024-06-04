CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.3-$961.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.68 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,428. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $373.95.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

