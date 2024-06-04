Critical Survey: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NETSTREIT and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 1 3 5 0 2.44 EastGroup Properties 0 9 6 0 2.40

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus target price of $18.09, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $183.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $129.96 million 9.69 $6.84 million $0.09 190.67 EastGroup Properties $589.79 million 13.28 $200.49 million $4.61 35.28

This table compares NETSTREIT and EastGroup Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. EastGroup Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NETSTREIT pays out 911.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 4.57% 0.52% 0.34% EastGroup Properties 36.36% 8.70% 4.86%

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

