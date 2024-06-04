Critical Survey: Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) versus Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Group and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Intelligent Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Group $2.63 million 4.74 $520,000.00 N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $10.66 billion 1.83 $605.71 million $4.60 32.74

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 5.68% 68.12% 10.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Intelligent Group and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intelligent Group and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 1 3 6 0 2.50

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $159.78, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Intelligent Group.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Intelligent Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Group

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. It provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning , and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.