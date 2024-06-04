Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -424.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 75.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 501,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

