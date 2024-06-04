Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
