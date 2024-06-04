Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,109. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

