Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $981,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 269,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

