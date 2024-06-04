Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 47 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $323.02 and a 52 week high of $471.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.